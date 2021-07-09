Special Olympics in need of basketball coach

Clinton County Special Olympics is looking for a new basketball coach.

Special Olympic coaches provide the skills and spirit that help define a true athlete. They are role models, character builders

and give athletes awareness of their own worth, ability and courage.

Special Olympics basketball coaches:

• assist athletes in learning new basketball skills and applying them to competition.

• encourage confidence and self-esteem through sport.

• lead basketball practices and coach games.

• recruit assistant coaches when needed.

To be considered as a head coach you need to be a minimum of 18 years old. To help as an assistant coach, you need to be a minimum of 14 years old.

If interested in coaching basketball this winter, reach out to Clinton County Special Olympics local coordinator Josh Eddie Adkins at 937-382-7519 ext. 1353 or email jadkins@nikecenter.org.