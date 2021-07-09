CM girls basketball camp

There were more than 50 campers this week at the Clinton-Massie girls basketball camp at the CMHS and CMMS gyms. The camp was for girls in grades 1-8. The campers were first graders Almie Hoffman, Ada Bryant, Clara Fricke and Brynn Barr; second graders Aubree Wagner, Kinsley Ingle, Kate Yeary, Elle Gibson, Paisley Cliburn, Amalie Heidenreich, Amelia Hemmerle; third graders Sage Cartner, Payton Young, Emma Showen, Emma Robinett, Willow Gannon, Sophie Sexton, Gabby Scherz, Brent Ingle, Breelynn Robinson, Brooklyn Elkins, Emmett Burton, Crosley Webb, Parker Webb, Claire Marsh, Emily Marler, Tylar Engelhard, Braylee Burton; fourth graders Baylee Beckett, Chaylen Trampler, Ashlynn Walker, Cecila Bryant, Elsie Fricke, Mckenzie Price, Aubrey Barr, Audrey Jones; fifth graders Adrien Lamb, Tynnleigh McCallister, Bia Burton, Renni Seagraves, Rylee Adams, Brystal Brady, Zoey Purvis, Grayelynn Boggs; sixth graders Ryleigh Hall-Brown, Isabella Robinett, Maddie Yeary; seventh graders Macy Bowman, Grace Adams, Taylor Collett, Hailey Myers; eighth graders Sophie Purvuis, Aubrey Sivert, Riley Long, Ella Thompson, Olivia Trick. Camp helpers were McKenna Crawford, Miranda Crawford and Haley Conley. Current players who helped were Maddie Phipps, McKenna Branham, Madi Bayless, Hannah Bowman, Hope Roberts, Lauren Carter, Laila Davis and Emma Redman. Coaches at the camp were Hilma Crawford, Mary Moyer, Brian Conley and Brianna Machado.

There were more than 50 campers this week at the Clinton-Massie girls basketball camp at the CMHS and CMMS gyms. The camp was for girls in grades 1-8. The campers were first graders Almie Hoffman, Ada Bryant, Clara Fricke and Brynn Barr; second graders Aubree Wagner, Kinsley Ingle, Kate Yeary, Elle Gibson, Paisley Cliburn, Amalie Heidenreich, Amelia Hemmerle; third graders Sage Cartner, Payton Young, Emma Showen, Emma Robinett, Willow Gannon, Sophie Sexton, Gabby Scherz, Brent Ingle, Breelynn Robinson, Brooklyn Elkins, Emmett Burton, Crosley Webb, Parker Webb, Claire Marsh, Emily Marler, Tylar Engelhard, Braylee Burton; fourth graders Baylee Beckett, Chaylen Trampler, Ashlynn Walker, Cecila Bryant, Elsie Fricke, Mckenzie Price, Aubrey Barr, Audrey Jones; fifth graders Adrien Lamb, Tynnleigh McCallister, Bia Burton, Renni Seagraves, Rylee Adams, Brystal Brady, Zoey Purvis, Grayelynn Boggs; sixth graders Ryleigh Hall-Brown, Isabella Robinett, Maddie Yeary; seventh graders Macy Bowman, Grace Adams, Taylor Collett, Hailey Myers; eighth graders Sophie Purvuis, Aubrey Sivert, Riley Long, Ella Thompson, Olivia Trick. Camp helpers were McKenna Crawford, Miranda Crawford and Haley Conley. Current players who helped were Maddie Phipps, McKenna Branham, Madi Bayless, Hannah Bowman, Hope Roberts, Lauren Carter, Laila Davis and Emma Redman. Coaches at the camp were Hilma Crawford, Mary Moyer, Brian Conley and Brianna Machado. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_BKH_cmgirls.jpg There were more than 50 campers this week at the Clinton-Massie girls basketball camp at the CMHS and CMMS gyms. The camp was for girls in grades 1-8. The campers were first graders Almie Hoffman, Ada Bryant, Clara Fricke and Brynn Barr; second graders Aubree Wagner, Kinsley Ingle, Kate Yeary, Elle Gibson, Paisley Cliburn, Amalie Heidenreich, Amelia Hemmerle; third graders Sage Cartner, Payton Young, Emma Showen, Emma Robinett, Willow Gannon, Sophie Sexton, Gabby Scherz, Brent Ingle, Breelynn Robinson, Brooklyn Elkins, Emmett Burton, Crosley Webb, Parker Webb, Claire Marsh, Emily Marler, Tylar Engelhard, Braylee Burton; fourth graders Baylee Beckett, Chaylen Trampler, Ashlynn Walker, Cecila Bryant, Elsie Fricke, Mckenzie Price, Aubrey Barr, Audrey Jones; fifth graders Adrien Lamb, Tynnleigh McCallister, Bia Burton, Renni Seagraves, Rylee Adams, Brystal Brady, Zoey Purvis, Grayelynn Boggs; sixth graders Ryleigh Hall-Brown, Isabella Robinett, Maddie Yeary; seventh graders Macy Bowman, Grace Adams, Taylor Collett, Hailey Myers; eighth graders Sophie Purvuis, Aubrey Sivert, Riley Long, Ella Thompson, Olivia Trick. Camp helpers were McKenna Crawford, Miranda Crawford and Haley Conley. Current players who helped were Maddie Phipps, McKenna Branham, Madi Bayless, Hannah Bowman, Hope Roberts, Lauren Carter, Laila Davis and Emma Redman. Coaches at the camp were Hilma Crawford, Mary Moyer, Brian Conley and Brianna Machado. Submitted Photo