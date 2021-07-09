Large number of entries for harness racing at Fair

Clinton County Fair Race Secretary Rick Gleason was a busy man Friday morning, as horsemen filled the entry box with 98 entrants for Monday afternoon’s harness racing card.

Horses from all over Ohio and beyond have been entered and an equally large number is expected for Tuesday’s card which will represent the largest amount of horses raced at the Fair in decades.

The races are highlighted by two- and three-year old horses that are a part of the Ohio Colt Racing Association 21 fair circuit that travels throughout southwest and western Ohio. Wilmington is the third stop on the tour and has proven to be a popular destination for trainers and owners.

There are several nice horses who have already made their mark on the Ohio racing scene in 2021, including King’s Cruiser, who has banked in excessive of $30,000 on the season for the Jeff Nisonger Stable, and the three-year-old trotter Don’tforgetlittleman, who has earned more than $25,000 and only tasted defeat once in five starts, for the husband and wife team of Deb and Russell Swartz.

There are also many horses with local ties that will be competing both days of racing at the Clinton County Fair.

Post time for Monday and Tuesday will be 5 p.m. with races going on throughout the evening. Pari-mutuel wagering will be available for the fans and grandstand admission is free.

There is expected to be the most entries in decades for harness racing at the Clinton County Fair this year. Harness racing will be 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Fairground. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_2_Abba_March.jpg There is expected to be the most entries in decades for harness racing at the Clinton County Fair this year. Harness racing will be 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Fairground. News Journal File Photo

By Brian Georges Contributor

Brian Georges is a harness racing owner, trainer and driver.

