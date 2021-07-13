Local horsemen have good day at track

WILMINGTON — Local horsemen had a good start Tuesday on the second day of harness racing at the Clinton County Fair.

In the first race, Khan Blue Chip won the Spring Haven Farms Ladies Driving Series 1st Division. The Brian Georges-owned horse led from wire to wire and finished the mile pace in 2:01.2. Heather Woolums was in the sulky.

In the second race, Mark Winters drove and trained Crown Creation to a win in the mile trot. The 2-year-old filly hit the line in 2:06.

Brian Georges was back in the winner’s circle as his Forget The Past 3-year-old filly trotted the mile in 2:08 and won the third race. Cameron McCown was the driver.

In the fourth race, a mile pace for 3-year-old fillies, Sunshine Filly was driven by Austin Hanners to the line in 2:00.2.

In the fifth race, for 2-year-old fillies, Academe paced the mile in 2:05.1 with Ronnie Gillespie in the sulky.

In the sixth race, another for 2-year-old fillies, Whats Up Swifty and Fortunate Blessing went right down to the wire with Whats Up Swifty winning by a nose in 2:08. Ryan Miller was in the sulky.

Broknheartsville won the 3-year-old filly trot with Ronnie Gillespie on the reins. Broknheartsville and Fiesty Pistol went hoof to hoof over the mile trot with a neck separating the two at the finish line.

In the eighth grace, a 3-year-old filly pace, Apple Soozy finished in 1:58.2 with Ronnie Gillespie in charge for the driving hat trick on the day.

In the ninth race, a mile trot for 3-year-old fillies, Boujee Girl edged out Trumpeter Swan at the line in 2:04.3 as Dan Noble picked up his first win of the day.

In the 10th race, a mile trot for 2-year-old fillies, Lota Spirit gave Ronnie Gillespie his fourth driving win of the day by hitting the wire in 2:11.0. Mark Winters was driver and trainer of the runnerup Hannahs The One.

Gillespie kept the hot hand with win No. 5 in the 11th race as he steered Mother of Dragons to the win in a mile pace for 2-year-old fillies.

In the 12th race, a mile pace for 2-year-old fillies, Midwind Kelly made Alex Hawk a driving winner for the first time by finishing in 2:02.

In the final race of the day, Amy Wengerd behind Speaking Out won the Spring Haven Farms Ladies Driving Series 2nd Division race. The mile pace was finished in 2:03.1.

Racing action was hot and heavy on the second day of harness racing Tuesday at the Clinton County Fair. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_day2race4.jpg Racing action was hot and heavy on the second day of harness racing Tuesday at the Clinton County Fair. Phyllis Cocklin | News Journal