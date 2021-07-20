8-under 28 wins Senior outing at Elks

The team of Gary Schrader, Bob Kemp, Jim Doak and Bob Vanzant had an 8-under par 28 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had eagles on Nos. 2 and 8 and birdies on Nos. 1, 4, 6 and 9.

The rest of the field:

-29: French Hatfield, Gerry Schultz, Fred Stern

-29: Rocky Long, Jack Carson, John Philp.

-29: Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Terry Richard, Harold Anderson.

-32: Carl Wright, Mike Gross, Rusty Smethwick, Herb Johnson.

-33: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Keith Hill, Gary Newbry.

-33: Darryl Edwards, Mark Hess, Don Sicurella.

-34: D Bullock, Dan Wisman, Dave Doyle, Cliff Doyle.