Massie blanks EC in girls tennis opener 5-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie opened the tennis season with a 5-0 win Monday over East Clinton in non-league action on the CM courts.
Layla Schurman and Sierra Reese had a straight set 6-0, 6-0 win for Massie at first doubles.
SUMMARY
Aug 9, 2021
@Clinton-Massie High School
Clinton-Massie 5 East Clinton 0
Singles
1-Vanessa Asher def Katie Carey 6-0, 6-1
2-Addison Swope def Myah Anteck 6-0, 6-1
3-Lilly Langsdon def Jenna Stanley 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1-Layla Schurman, Sierra Reese def Stephanie Lambert, MacKenzie Woodward 6-0, 6-0
2-East Clinton forfeits
