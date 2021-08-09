Posted on by

Massie blanks EC in girls tennis opener 5-0


ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie opened the tennis season with a 5-0 win Monday over East Clinton in non-league action on the CM courts.

Layla Schurman and Sierra Reese had a straight set 6-0, 6-0 win for Massie at first doubles.

SUMMARY

Aug 9, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Vanessa Asher def Katie Carey 6-0, 6-1

2-Addison Swope def Myah Anteck 6-0, 6-1

3-Lilly Langsdon def Jenna Stanley 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1-Layla Schurman, Sierra Reese def Stephanie Lambert, MacKenzie Woodward 6-0, 6-0

2-East Clinton forfeits

