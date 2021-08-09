BHS tennis opens with pair of wins

BLANCHESTER — Rain was about the only thing that slowed the Blanchester tennis team Monday afternoon.

The Ladycats defeated Taylor 5-0 and Batavia 3-1 before rain halted the action.

Batavia defeated Taylor.

”I was absolutely thrilled to pick up two wins,” BHS head coach Matt Sexton said. “Batavia is very good — one of the best teams we’ll play this year. That is an outstanding win for us.”

Blanchester led 2-1 against the Bulldogs when the doubles team of Rianna Mueller and Annie Trovillo clinched the match. Play was stopped by rain.

The weather short-circuited a classic singles match between Maddy Coyle and Elise Neal with Neal on top 6-3, 0-1, 30-40* suspended (rain).

“Just great tennis between two great players,” said Sexton. “I was thrilled for Grace (Irwin). She was just cleared last Monday after a seven-month recovery from an ACL tear and she picked up two huge wins for us. Our doubles should be very good for us this year and I thought both teams played extremely well in two wins. First doubles beat the top American Division team from the regular season last year, so they should feel really good about that win.

“It’s a good start to the season for us. We just have to keep working on getting better.”

SUMMARY

Aug 9, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Batavia 5 Taylor 0

Blanchester 5, Taylor 0

Singles:

1: Maddy Coyle d. Kyla MacDougal 6-0, 6-1

2: Grace Irwin d. Aubryn Wells 6-1, 6-0

3: Leah Boegeman d. Emma Childs 6-1, 3-6, [10-7]

Doubles:

1: Annie Trovillo, Rianna Mueller d. Courtney Clark, Jenna Odor 6-0, 6-0

2: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin d. Cameron Reeves, Josie Coombs 6-1, 6-0

–

Blanchester 3, Batavia 1

Singles:

1: Elise Neal (Bat) leads Maddy Coyle 6-3, 0-1, 30-40* suspended (rain)

2: Grace Irwin (Bl) d. Makayla Rash 6-2, 6-4

3: Jenna DeRose (Bat) d. Carolyn Bockhorst 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

1: Annie Trovillo, Rianna Mueller (Bl) d. Kennedy Williams, Cadey Berry 6-3, 6-3

2: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin (Bl) d. Grace Brown, Jordan McGeorge 7-5, 6-0