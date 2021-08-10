McGuire returns to WC as cheer coach

Jazzmine McGuire, a 2011 Wilmington College graduate, is returning to her alma mater as head cheerleading coach.

McGuire has served the Ohio Sports Academy as a cheer and tumbling instructor for individuals ages 5-18 for nearly seven years. During that time, she’s also been Beavercreek High School’s competitive cheerleading director and varsity competition coach.

McGuire carries four instructor certifications with USA Gymnastics – Stewards of Children, Fundamentals of Gymnastics Instruction, Safety & Risk Management and SafeSport.

She graduated from WC with a degree in science and a minor in chemistry. McGuire spent the previous year as a mortgage loan officer with CFBank.