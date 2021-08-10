Posted on by

WHS tennis opens with 4-1 win over CM


Photo by Elizabeth Clark

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Led by Claire Burns and Jenna Taylor, the Wilmington High School girls tennis team defeated Clinton-Massie 4-1 Tuesday in the opener for WHS.

Massie is 1-1 on the year. WHS is 1-0.

“That was a really nice start for us,” Wilmington head coach Doug Cooper said. “First time I can think of for years that we’ve opened this late and on the road.”

Burns and Taylor were both 6-0, 6-0 winners in their singles matches.

Vanessa Asher, the normal CM first singles player, went to first doubles and teamed with Addison Swope for a 6-2, 6-2, win.

“Addison and Vanessa played a really nice match,” Cooper said.

The match of the day came at second doubles where Reagan Henry and Avni Patel of Wilmington outlasted Noel Gasaway and Maria Jones of Massie 5-7, 6-2, 10-8.

“That second doubles match was a doozy,” said Cooper. “It’s nice for our freshmen to finally get their first varsity match in. Our singles players were on point tonight.”

SUMMARY

Aug 10, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

Wilmington 4 Clinton-Massie 1

Singles

1: Claire Burns (W) def Lilly Logsden (CM) 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor (W) def Brylie Green (CM) 6-0, 6-0

3: Chandni Sharma (W) def Elle Dunham (CM) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

1: Vanessa Asher, Addison Swope (CM) def Cary Holliday, Layna Holmes (W) 6-2, 6-2

2: Reagan Henry, Avni Patel (W) def Noel Gasaway, Maria Jones (CM) 5-7, 6-2, 10-8

