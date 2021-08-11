Ellis tops SBAAC National boys golf field

GOSHEN — East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis begins the SBAAC National Division boys golf season with an early lead.
Ellis had a 78 Wednesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course in the SBAAC Boys Golf Preseason 18 hole tournament. He has a five-shot advantage over his nearest competitor, Cooper Woolery of Clermont Northeastern.
CNE leads in the team standings by a comfortable margin, 349 to 404 over Felicity. East Clinton is third at 408.
Blanchester had just two golfers with Andrew Osborn shooting a 97.
SUMMARY
Aug 11, 2021
SBC National Division
boys preseason tournament
Teams
Clermont Northeastern 349 Felicity 404 East Clinton 408 Bethel-Tate 412 Williamsburg 451 Blanchester NA Georgetown NA
Individuals
CNE: Parker Woolery 84 Cooper Woolery 83 Ian Howser 84 Joey Shumard 98
FEL: Austin Huston 89 Caleb Nimichuck 88 Tate Liming 102 Riley Laubach 125
EC: Nathan Ellis 78 Mitchell Ellis 101 Austin Kmatz 113 Aiden Walker 116
BT: Nick Mullen 85 AJ Johnson 110 Xavier Vanchure 110 Kaiden Balsheizer 113 Collin Nickell 124 CJ Stober 107
WBG: Karson LaGrange 99 Drew Kreimer 116 Evan Sieg 118 Adam Middendorf 118 Lily Brown 130 Ben Watson 131
BHS: Bryce Bandow 107 Andrew Osborn 97
GEO: Carson Malott 90 Payton Schadle 84