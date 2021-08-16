CCD nets 3-2 win over Blanchester tennis

CINCINNATI — In its first match of the season, Cincinnati Country Day defeated Blanchester 3-2 Monday in a non-league tennis match on the CCD courts.

Blanchester is 3-1 on the year.

“This was a great opportunity to get better as a team and I think we did that,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “It was a good final tune-up before league play.”

Maddy Coyle at first singles and the doubles team of Annie Trovillo and Rianna Mueller posted wins for Blanchester.

“Maddy played exceptionally well against a very good player,” Sexton said. “She got a little tight at the end but finished strong.

“First doubles played aggressive and smart tennis to pick up a good win. Grace (Irwin) played her best opponent yet and played very well. The second set was much tighter than the score indicated.”

SUMMARY

Monday, August 16, 2021

At Cincinnati Country Day School

Cincinnati Country Day 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle (B) d. Priya Thompson 6-1, 7-5

2: Rana Arebi (C) d. Grace Irwin 7-5, 6-1

3: Krithika Dama (C) d. Leah Boegeman 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Annie Trovillo, Rianna Mueller (B) d. Hannah Nguyen, Georgie Masterson 6-3, 6-2

2: Sarah Fu, Caroline Ramirez (C) d. Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin 6-3, 6-2