EC’s Ellis holds slim lead in National boys golf

GOSHEN — East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis maintained his lead in the SBAAC National Division boys golf standings Tuesday in the divisional outing at Deer Track Golf Course.

Ellis had a 40 and stands at 118 after two events. Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern gained ground on Ellis and is second at 120.

Dakota Collom had a 50 for the Astros.

Andrew Osborn led Blanchester with a 50. The Wildcats had just two golfers and are not vying for a team championship.

SUMMARY

Aug 17, 2021

SBAAC National Division

boys golf divisional outing

@Deer Track Golf Course

Individuals

BT: Nick Mullen 39 AJ Johnson 52 Xavier Vanchure 59 Kaiden Balsheizer 62 Collin Nickell 63 CJ Stober 51

BHS: Bryce Bandow 51 Andrew Osborn 50

CNE: Parker Woolery 36 Cooper Woolery 42 Ian Howser 54 Joey Shumard 52

EC: Nathan Ellis 40 Mitchell Ellis 60 Austin Kmatz 62 Aiden Walker 65 Dakota Collom 50

FEL: Austin Huston 46 Caleb Ninnichuck 45 Tate Liming 58 Riley Laubach 58

GEO: Carson Malott 48 Peyton Schadle 52 Natalie McCann 71

WBG: Karson LaGrange 46 Drew Kreimer 55 Evan Sieg 58 Adam Middnedor 60 Ben Trainor 55 Ben Watson 68

