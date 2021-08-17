EC’s Ellis holds slim lead in National boys golf

GOSHEN — East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis maintained his lead in the SBAAC National Division boys golf standings Tuesday in the divisional outing at Deer Track Golf Course.
Ellis had a 40 and stands at 118 after two events. Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern gained ground on Ellis and is second at 120.
Dakota Collom had a 50 for the Astros.
Andrew Osborn led Blanchester with a 50. The Wildcats had just two golfers and are not vying for a team championship.
SUMMARY
Aug 17, 2021
SBAAC National Division
boys golf divisional outing
@Deer Track Golf Course
Individuals
BT: Nick Mullen 39 AJ Johnson 52 Xavier Vanchure 59 Kaiden Balsheizer 62 Collin Nickell 63 CJ Stober 51
BHS: Bryce Bandow 51 Andrew Osborn 50
CNE: Parker Woolery 36 Cooper Woolery 42 Ian Howser 54 Joey Shumard 52
EC: Nathan Ellis 40 Mitchell Ellis 60 Austin Kmatz 62 Aiden Walker 65 Dakota Collom 50
FEL: Austin Huston 46 Caleb Ninnichuck 45 Tate Liming 58 Riley Laubach 58
GEO: Carson Malott 48 Peyton Schadle 52 Natalie McCann 71
WBG: Karson LaGrange 46 Drew Kreimer 55 Evan Sieg 58 Adam Middnedor 60 Ben Trainor 55 Ben Watson 68