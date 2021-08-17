BHS tennis wins National Division opener

OWENSVILLE — In a rollercoaster match, the Blanchester tennis team won its SBAAC National Division opener Tuesday over Clermont Northeastern 5-0 on the CNE courts.

The Ladycats are 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the divisional. The Rockets are 1-2 overall, 1-1 in the National.

“It was a bit of a rollercoaster but in the end it was a 5-0 win without dropping a set, so we’ll take it,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said.

Maggie Caldwell and Abby Irwin posted a 6-0, 6-0 win for BHS at second doubles. Grace Irwin was a winner at second singles. Both lost on Monday against Cincinnati Country Day.

Sexton said Maddy Coyle dealt with a drastically different style of play from her opponent. Once she figured that out, Sexton said, “she rolled.”

Leah Boegeman had a solid win at third singles while Annie Trovillo and Rianna Mueller didn’t have their best stuff but “they found a way (to win) … and that’s what matters.”

SUMMARY

August 17, 2021

@Clermont Northeastern High School

Blanchester 5, Clermont NE 0

Singles:

1: Maddy Coyle d. Mackenzie Turner 7-5, 6-0

2: Grace Irwin d. Madison Turner 6-2, 6-2

3: Leah Boegeman d. Shelby Ruehl 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

1: Annie Trovillo, Rianna Mueller d. Lilly Braden, Zoe Moore 7-5, 7-6(3)

2: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin d. Cici Stringer, Mackenzie Reynolds 6-0, 6-0