BHS tennis wins National Division opener

OWENSVILLE — In a rollercoaster match, the Blanchester tennis team won its SBAAC National Division opener Tuesday over Clermont Northeastern 5-0 on the CNE courts.
The Ladycats are 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the divisional. The Rockets are 1-2 overall, 1-1 in the National.
“It was a bit of a rollercoaster but in the end it was a 5-0 win without dropping a set, so we’ll take it,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said.
Maggie Caldwell and Abby Irwin posted a 6-0, 6-0 win for BHS at second doubles. Grace Irwin was a winner at second singles. Both lost on Monday against Cincinnati Country Day.
Sexton said Maddy Coyle dealt with a drastically different style of play from her opponent. Once she figured that out, Sexton said, “she rolled.”
Leah Boegeman had a solid win at third singles while Annie Trovillo and Rianna Mueller didn’t have their best stuff but “they found a way (to win) … and that’s what matters.”
SUMMARY
August 17, 2021
@Clermont Northeastern High School
Blanchester 5, Clermont NE 0
Singles:
1: Maddy Coyle d. Mackenzie Turner 7-5, 6-0
2: Grace Irwin d. Madison Turner 6-2, 6-2
3: Leah Boegeman d. Shelby Ruehl 6-1, 6-3
Doubles:
1: Annie Trovillo, Rianna Mueller d. Lilly Braden, Zoe Moore 7-5, 7-6(3)
2: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin d. Cici Stringer, Mackenzie Reynolds 6-0, 6-0