EC girls tennis nets first win over Georgetown

LEES CREEK — East Clinton evened its record at 1-1 Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division girls tennis on the EC courts.

Astros coach Doug Stehlin the match started in a drizzling rain but ended in dry conditions.

Myah Anteck went more than two hours in her second singles match and posted a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) win.

Katie Carey lost a tough three-set match at first singles 0-6, 7-5, 5-7.

SUMMARY

August 17, 2021

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3 Georgetown 1

Singles

1: Katie Carey was def by Maria Farst 0-6, 7-5, 5-7

2: Myah Anteck def Kayley Newberry 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7)

3: Emmy Chambliss def Lillian Gray 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Stephanie Lambert, Jenna Stanley def Erin Stansbury, Lilly Shaffer 6-1, 6-3

2: Match not contested