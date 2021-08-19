Hurricane grounds Rockets at Elks 797 GC

WILMINGTON — Led by Tommy Halloran, the Wilmington High School boys golfers defeated Clermont Northeastern 166 to 174 Thursday in a non-league match at the Elks 797 Golf Club.
Halloran had a 39 for the Hurricane and finished three shots off the pace set by the match medalist from CNE.
Devon Snyder had a 41 for Wilmington.
SUMMARY
August 19, 2019
@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Club
Wilmington (166) Braydon Conley 42 Dylan Cole 44 Devon Snyder 41 Tommy Halloran 39 Braydon Black 48 Corrick DeBoard 46
Clermont NE (174)
News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
