Posted on by

Hurricane grounds Rockets at Elks 797 GC


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


WILMINGTON — Led by Tommy Halloran, the Wilmington High School boys golfers defeated Clermont Northeastern 166 to 174 Thursday in a non-league match at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Halloran had a 39 for the Hurricane and finished three shots off the pace set by the match medalist from CNE.

Devon Snyder had a 41 for Wilmington.

SUMMARY

August 19, 2019

@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Club

Wilmington (166) Braydon Conley 42 Dylan Cole 44 Devon Snyder 41 Tommy Halloran 39 Braydon Black 48 Corrick DeBoard 46

Clermont NE (174)

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_GLFB_wilfive0819ec.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_GLFB_wilfour0819ec.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_GLFB_willefty0819ec.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_GLFB_wilone0819ec.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_GLFB_wilseven0819ec.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_GLFB_wilsix0819ec.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_GLFB_wilthree0819ec.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_GLFB_wiltwo0819ec.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark