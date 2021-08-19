Hurricane grounds Rockets at Elks 797 GC

WILMINGTON — Led by Tommy Halloran, the Wilmington High School boys golfers defeated Clermont Northeastern 166 to 174 Thursday in a non-league match at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Halloran had a 39 for the Hurricane and finished three shots off the pace set by the match medalist from CNE.

Devon Snyder had a 41 for Wilmington.

SUMMARY

August 19, 2019

@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Club

Wilmington (166) Braydon Conley 42 Dylan Cole 44 Devon Snyder 41 Tommy Halloran 39 Braydon Black 48 Corrick DeBoard 46

Clermont NE (174)