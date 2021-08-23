Mason blanks Wilmington in state team tennis tourney

WILMINGTON — Led by Shyla Aggarwal in a bid to repeat as tournament champions, Mason defeated Wilmington 5-0 Monday in the opening round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association state team tournament on the WHS courts.

Aggarwal, the Division I girls tennis state runnerup last season, defeated Claire Burns 6-1, 6-1.

”Aggarwall was very impressive,” said WHS head coach Doug Cooper. “Her pace and accuracy is just unreal. She was able to keep Claire off balance and a little frustrated, despite the fact that Claire was also making shots.”

Jenna Taylor played her best tennis of the year in defeat at second singles.

”I’ve never seen Jenna have such command of her ground strokes as she did today,” said Cooper. “Hats off to a very strong Mason team, demonstrating why they are the reigning state team champions.”

SUMMARY

August 23, 2021

OTCA State Team Tournament

@Wilmington High School

Mason 5 Wilmington 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns was def by Shyla Aggarwal 1-6, 1-6

2: Jenna Taylor was def by Rashi Loni 1-6, 2-6

3: Chandni Sharma was def by Marla 0-6, 1-6

Doubles

1: Avni Pael, Rory Housh were def by Dornhecker, Lebedev 1-6, 0-6

2: Josie Heys, Reagan Henry were def by Zatshi, Datla 0-6, 1-6

