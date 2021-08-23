BHS beats heat, Little Miami in girls tennis

BLANCHESTER — Easy wins on the two doubles courts helped Blanchester to a 3-2 win over Little Miami Monday in a non-league girls tennis match on the BHS courts.

First doubles of Annie Trovillo and Rianna Mueller (6-1, 6-1) along with second doubles of Maggie Caldwell and Abbey Irwin (6-1, 6-4) won handily on a hot day.

“It was a hot one out there for sure,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “That combined with the first day of school made it a tough one for us.”

Maddy Coyle retired up 5-2 in the first set because of the heat. Grace Irwin grinded out a solid win at second singles.

There also was a junior varsity match, which Little Miami won 5-0.

“It was a great day to get everyone a chance to play,” Sexton said. “So many schools in our division don’t have many extra players, so it was great for them to all take the court and get at least a set in.”

SUMMARY

Monday, August 23, 2021

@Blanchester HS

Blanchester 3, Little Miami 2

Singles

1: Sarah Kennedy (LM) d. Maddy Coyle 2-5, retired

2: Grace Irwin (B) d. Hannah Pratt 6-2, 6-2

3: Emma Pinson (LM) d. Carolyn Bockhorst 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

1: Annie Trovillo, Rianna Mueller (B) d. Alicen Temple, Emma Gillis 6-1, 6-1

2: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin (B) d. Cara Dell, Katie Heckscher 6-1, 6-4

–

JV:

Little Miami 5, Blanchester 0

Singles

1. Emma Gillis d. Gracie Kaehler 8-2

2: Jasmine Denicola d. Emily Wilson 8-0

3: Kiley Dalton d. Breanna Weldon 8-0

Doubles

1: Riley Bentley, Luci Craig d. Leah Boegeman, Abby Kaehler 8-5

2: Jill Toft, Maddie Panno d. Lydia Siler, Ava Wright 8-0