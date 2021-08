WILMINGTON — Taylor Noszka scored twice as Wilmington opened the girls soccer season Saturday with a 3-1 win over Washington at Alumni Field.

According to the SBAAC website, Wilmington had 50 shots total with 19 of those on goal in the match.

Noszka’s two and Hannah Scott’s one goal put Wilmington on top.

Sevannah Brooks had a save in goal for Wilmington