BHS gets 5-0 win over first-year Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — Finishing the week with a 5-0 win, the Blanchester girls tennis team defeated Georgetown in SBAAC National Division competition.
This is the first year for tennis at GHS.
“As a proponent of girls tennis, I’m thrilled Georgetown has added a girls tennis program,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “It is great to see schools adding a lifetime sport to their offerings and I hope other area schools that don’t have tennis will consider adding it.”
Rianna Mueller was a winner at third singles, her first career singles victory.
Blanchester goes to 7-2 on the year, 3-0 in the National Division.
Georgetown is 0-2 in the division.
SUMMARY
August 26, 2021
@Georgetown High School
Blanchester 5 Georgetown 0
Singles
1: Maddy Coyle def Maria Farst 6-0, 6-0
2: Annie Trovillo def Haley Newberry 6-1, 6-2
3: Rianna Mueller def Natalie McCann 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin def Lillian Gray, Erin Stansbury 6-0, 6-0
2: Leah Boegeman, Carolyn Bockhorst def Becca McCann, Lilly Shafer 6-1, 6-0