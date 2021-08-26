BHS gets 5-0 win over first-year Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — Finishing the week with a 5-0 win, the Blanchester girls tennis team defeated Georgetown in SBAAC National Division competition.

This is the first year for tennis at GHS.

“As a proponent of girls tennis, I’m thrilled Georgetown has added a girls tennis program,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “It is great to see schools adding a lifetime sport to their offerings and I hope other area schools that don’t have tennis will consider adding it.”

Rianna Mueller was a winner at third singles, her first career singles victory.

Blanchester goes to 7-2 on the year, 3-0 in the National Division.

Georgetown is 0-2 in the division.

SUMMARY

August 26, 2021

@Georgetown High School

Blanchester 5 Georgetown 0

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle def Maria Farst 6-0, 6-0

2: Annie Trovillo def Haley Newberry 6-1, 6-2

3: Rianna Mueller def Natalie McCann 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin def Lillian Gray, Erin Stansbury 6-0, 6-0

2: Leah Boegeman, Carolyn Bockhorst def Becca McCann, Lilly Shafer 6-1, 6-0