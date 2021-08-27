EC opens league play with 3-1 win over CNE

LEES CREEK — East Clinton opened SBAAC National Division competition Thursday with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-27, 25-14 win over Clermont Northeastern.

East Clinton is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the division.

Clermont Northeastern is 1-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

“We lost ourselves a bit in the third set,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said. “I have to hand it to the girls because at one point we were down 17-5, but we came back and made it a game. We still had several service errors that cost us quite a bit and we’re still ironing out some early season stuff, but these girls are very talented and play with a lot of heart.”

Trinity Bain had an assist and two digs while Megan Tong had five aces, two kills, 15 assists and eight digs. Jozie Jones chipped in with a kill. Savannah Tolle recorded an ace, a kill and eight digs. Eryn Bowman finished with a kill and three digs.

Kelsi Lilly had a big all-around night with five aces, six kills, a block, three assists and nine digs. Anna Malone had a kill, two blocks, an assist and a dig. Libby Evanshine led the way with 19 kills, nine assists, nine digs, a block and four aces.

Aubrie Simpson had two digs and Lydia Kessler had one dig. Kami Whiteaker had two kills, four assists and a dig. Jordan Collom had an assist and four digs. Lauren Runyon finished with seven kills, an assist and three digs.