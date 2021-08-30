Hurricane soccer moves to 2-0-1 with 4-0 win

HILLSBORO — After a scoreless first half tie, Wilmington erupted for four goals in the second half Saturday and defeated Hillsboro 4-0 in non-league boys soccer action at Richards Memorial Field.

“We were at full strength for the first time all season and it was good to see some of our players connecting passes and through balls that just haven’t been there previously,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said.

Alyk Lippincott scored twice in the second half, with an assist on his first goal to Javier Becerril and an assist to Trevor Billingsley on the second goal.

Becerril gave WHS a 1-0 lead with Bryce Vilvens assisting before Lippincott scored his two. Billingsley with an unassisted goal rounded out the scoring.

Cole Bernhardt was in goal for Wilmington to record the shutout.

“We really grinded Hillsboro down with our fitness in the second half,” El-Macharrafie said. “Caleb Macias didn’t make the stat sheet but he was all over the field, winning possessions for us, along with Nathan Wood.”

El-Macharrafie noted Bernhardt didn’t “face a ton of shots but he did need to make several tough saves to earn the clean sheet.”

Wilmington goes to 2-0-1 with the win while Hillsboro falls to 0-2.