Massie beats EC for a second time this season

LEES CREEK — For the second time this season, Clinton-Massie topped East Clinton 5-0 Monday in non-league tennis action on the EC courts.

Massie goes to 2-5 while East Clinton drops to 1-4. The Falcons defeated the Astros 5-0 in their first match of the season.

CM coach Julie Kirby said Vanessa Asher had an excellent base line game in her win while Sierra Reese had a much-improved serve in Monday’s match. Kirby said Maria Jones won her first singles match of the season.

In doubles play, Mikayla Wonderly and Addison Swope continued their strong play despite being a new pairing. Layla Schurman and Emma Everitt won a 12-10 tiebreaker in the match of the day, Kirby said.

SUMMARY

August 30, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Clinton-Massie 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1: Vanessa Asher def Emmy Chambliss 6-0, 6-1

2: Sierra Reese def Kailyn Mason 6-2, 6-2

3: Maria Jones def Molly Seabaugh 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1: Mikayla Wonderly, Addison Swope def Katie Carey, Myah Anteck 6-3, 6-0

2: Layla Schurman, Emma Everitt def Jenna Stanley, Stephanie Lambert 6-2, 6-4, 12-10