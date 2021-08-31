Carroll tops Clinton-Massie volleyball in 3

DAYTON — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team was defeated by Dayton Carroll 9-25, 19-25, 11-25 Monday in a non-league match at CHS.

Massie falls to 0-3 while Carroll improves to 1-2.

The Falcons had just nine kills in the three sets with 18 hitting errors. Cailyn Crain led with three kills while Laila Davis had two. Davis also had three digs and a block.

Natalee Hillman finished with nine assists and five digs. Alaina Bayless had a kill and a dig. Kinsey Beam totaled a kill and four digs. Mackenzie Peters had a kill. Maddie Ward had two assists and two digs. Holly Young chipped in with 11 digs.