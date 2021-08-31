Wilmington College volleyball opens Wednesday

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College volleyball team returns to the floor of Fred Raizk Arena for the start of the 2021 fall season Wednesday against the University of Northwestern Ohio and Midway University.

Wilmington (1-15 in the spring) will face UNOH at 4 p.m. and Midway at 8 p.m. The Racers and Eagles will play in a match scheduled for 6 p.m.

There will be a familiar face to Clinton County on the WC roster as Clinton-Massie’s Cadin Reveal, a freshman at WC, will wear No. 16.

Taylor Smith, a freshman from Goshen, and Cierra Bolender, a junior from McClain, also are on the WC roster.

Sophie Windover, a former collegiate player and assistant at Heidelberg University, takes over as head coach at the college. She helped guide the Student Princes to a 21-8 record and an appearance in the AVCA Top 25 Poll.

Wilmington returns one of its two setters in Sofia Thomas, who dished out 168 assists for an average of 3.43 per set a season ago. Three of the Quakers’ top four attackers – Victoria Long, Sydney Geibel and Joy Bebe – all return for their second seasons with the program.

Additionally, Thomas and Blake O’Brien bolster the back row as both tallied over 100 digs the spring of 2021.

The Wilmington College volleyball team, from left to right, front row, Andie Dolven, Sydney Geibel, Macee Hamilton, Skylar Carmichael, Taylor Smith, Trinity Van Dusen, Annalise Forman, Blake O’Brien; back row, Head Coach Sophie Windover, Joy Bebe, Victoria Long, Sofia Thomas, Christina Yarian, Shelby Stoops, Cadin Reveal, Cierra Bolender, Assistant Coach Logan Kerlin. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_VOL_wilmcoll.jpg The Wilmington College volleyball team, from left to right, front row, Andie Dolven, Sydney Geibel, Macee Hamilton, Skylar Carmichael, Taylor Smith, Trinity Van Dusen, Annalise Forman, Blake O’Brien; back row, Head Coach Sophie Windover, Joy Bebe, Victoria Long, Sofia Thomas, Christina Yarian, Shelby Stoops, Cadin Reveal, Cierra Bolender, Assistant Coach Logan Kerlin. Wilmington College