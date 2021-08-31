Ellis regains lead in National Division standings

WILMINGTON — Nathan Ellis pulled back in to the lead Tuesday at the SBAAC National Division boys golf divisional at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Ellis and Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern were tied going in to play Tuesday. Ellis had a 35 to earn medalist honors while Woolery shot a 37. Two shots back of Woolery of Nick Mullens of Bethel-Tate.

Ellis, Woolery and Mullens will likely be the trio who battles for the conference golfer of the year honors.

Clermont Northeastern has almost a 100 stroke lead in the team standings. East Clinton is third, nine shots behind Felicity.

Bryce Bandow posted the low score for Blanchester with a 50.

SUMMARY

August 31, 2021

SBAAC National Division

Boys Golf Outing

@Elks 797 Golf Course

Teams

Clermont Northeastern 181 Felicity 193 East Clinton 194 Bethel-Tate 194 Williamsburg 202 Blanchester 215

Individuals

CNE: Parker Woolery 37 Cooper Woolery 44 Ian Howser 54 Joey Shumard 46

FEL: Austin Huston 40 Caleb Ninnichuck 47 Tate Liming 52 Riley Laubach 57 Clayton Shelton 54

EC: Nathan Ellis 35 Mitchell Ellis 46 Austin Kmatz 57 Aiden Walker 56

BT: Nick Mullen 37 AJ Johnson 49 Xavier Vanchure 56 Kaiden Balsheizer 55 Collin Nickell 62 CJ Stober 53

BHS: Bryce Bandow 50 Andrew Osborn 51 Regan Grogg 57 Zoey Hupp 57

WBG: Karson LaGrange 46 Drew Kreimer 50 Adam Middendorf 51 Ben Trainer 55 Ben Watson 65

GEO: Carson Malott 38 Peyton Schadle 43