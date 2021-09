ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Katie McGuinness scored four goals as Clinton-Massie defeated New Richmond 9-1 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division action at Frank Irelan Field.

McGuinness led five Falcons in the scoring column.

Massie is 2-0 on the year with both matches against American Division rivals. New Richmond is 0-4, 0-2.

Marina Feldhaus had two goals while Aiden Eades, Kylee Lamb and Kayla Wilson had one goal each.