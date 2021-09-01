Lions pick up home win over Falcons

NEW RICHMOND — With solid play at the net, New Richmond defeated Clinton-Massie 25-23, 25-11, 25-19 in SBAAC American Division volleyball Tuesday night.

The Falcons are 0-4 overall, 0-1 in the division. The Lions are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the league.

New Richmond held an advantage of Massie in aces (18-3) and kills (29-13).

Maddie Phipps had three digs. Alaina Bayless had a kill and a dig. Samantha Bowman chipped in a dig and Olivia Ward had two digs.

Kinsey Beam totaled six kills and four digs. Laila Davis had three digs and a block. Breckin Harner’s numbers were two kills, two digs and a block.

Natalee Hillman finished with three kills, seven assists, an ace and six digs. Mackenzie Peters had three blocks at the net. Maddie Ward had two aces and three digs. Holly Young contributed a kill and six digs.