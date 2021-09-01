Unselfish Hurricane post 3-1 win over Broncos

WILMINGTON — With an assist on each of the three goals, Wilmington defeated Western Brown 3-1 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer at Alumni Field.

“It was good to get a league win and we like how unselfish the team is in the final third,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said.

The Hurricane goes to 3-0-1 overall and 1-0 in the division.

The Broncos are 0-3 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Wilmington had goals by Brooks Butler, AJ Reagan and Trevor Billingsley with Billingsley getting one assist and Caleb Macias recording two.

“We played some of our prettiest soccer of the year in the first half,” El-Macharrafie said. “Passing game was our priority and the players connected all across the field.”

The WHS coach said his team lost focus a bit and play got sloppy as the rain came down in the second half.

“We will need to make improvements to make sure we can stay sharp for the duration,” he said.