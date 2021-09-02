M and M good for sweet win: Muqtadir, Maurer key WC triumph

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team, which held a sizeable 25-1 shot advantage including a 15-1 discrepancy in shots on goal, broke a scoreless tie in the 88th minute to defeat Earlham College 1-0 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday afternoon.

The victory in the Quaker Bowl Rivalry was the Fightin’ Quakers’ third consecutive shutout win over the Hustlin’ Quakers.

Wilmington (1-0-0) hosts two more Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference foes — Manchester University (Friday) and Mount St. Joseph University (Sunday) — as part of the 2021 Kiwanis Classic at Townsend Field.

Wilmington enjoyed the majority of possession Wednesday at Matlack-Messer Field, peppering 11 shots on Earlham goalkeeper Tyler Smith in the first half. Seven of those were on goal, but Smith and the host’s defense was up to the task and kept the clean sheet into halftime.

The visitors kept the pressure on in the second, firing 14 shots to just one for Earlham. Despite the overwhelming advantage in possession and offensive chances, Wilmington looked destined for overtime as a shot off the foot of Ryan Forino went high in the 86th minute.

Less than two minutes later, however, Yusef Muqtadir broke through the Hustlin’ Quaker defense and scored the game’s only goal.

Alongside the shot advantage, Wilmington earned nine corner kicks compared to zero for Earlham. Felix Maurer tallied one save and earned the shutout victory to begin the season.