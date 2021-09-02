Ho hum: Middleton wins another SBAAC girls golf match

WILMINGTON — Another SBAAC girls golf match and another win by Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton.
Middleton was match medalist Thursday, shooting a 2-under par 33 at the Elks 797 Golf Course.
Through the 18-hole preseason tournament and three divisional rounds, Middleton is 2-over par and is a runaway leader in the individual top honors for the league’s girls golfers.
In the teams standings, Wilmington was second but Goshen continues to pull away from the rest of the pack. WHS had 216 while GHS had a 195.
Regan Grogg of Blanchester had 48, Madison Frazer of East Clinton shot a 63 and Sierra Kinney of Clinton-Massie had a 64.
SUMMARY
September 2, 2021
SBAAC Girls Golf Match
@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course
Teams
Goshen 195 Wilmington 216 New Richmond 223 Western Brown 238 Blanchester 249 East Clinton 264 Clinton-Massie 268
Individuals
GOS: Makenna Smallwood 48 Julia Allgeyer 48 Skylar Reeves 46 Julia Matthewson 53 Maddy Douglas 5 Jackie Ellerman 60
WIL: Lilly Middleton 33 Katie Murphy 57 Carsyn Custis 63 Abbi Battrell 63 Reagan Reese 70
NR: Makenzie Bene 61 Laney Ringhand 55 Lilly Adams 52 Lindsey Fischer 55 Marissa DeAtley 62
WB: Aubrey Vance 52 Avery Vance 56 Allegha Smith 66 Emma Braun 64
BL: Regan Grogg 48 Zoey Hupp 61
EC: August Morgan 68 Madison Frazer 63 Gretchen Boggs 63
CM: Kaden Kimple 69 Sierra Kinney 64 Lauren Edwards 67 Kaylene Gale 68