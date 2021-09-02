Ho hum: Middleton wins another SBAAC girls golf match

WILMINGTON — Another SBAAC girls golf match and another win by Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton.

Middleton was match medalist Thursday, shooting a 2-under par 33 at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Through the 18-hole preseason tournament and three divisional rounds, Middleton is 2-over par and is a runaway leader in the individual top honors for the league’s girls golfers.

In the teams standings, Wilmington was second but Goshen continues to pull away from the rest of the pack. WHS had 216 while GHS had a 195.

Regan Grogg of Blanchester had 48, Madison Frazer of East Clinton shot a 63 and Sierra Kinney of Clinton-Massie had a 64.

SUMMARY

September 2, 2021

SBAAC Girls Golf Match

@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course

Teams

Goshen 195 Wilmington 216 New Richmond 223 Western Brown 238 Blanchester 249 East Clinton 264 Clinton-Massie 268

Individuals

GOS: Makenna Smallwood 48 Julia Allgeyer 48 Skylar Reeves 46 Julia Matthewson 53 Maddy Douglas 5 Jackie Ellerman 60

WIL: Lilly Middleton 33 Katie Murphy 57 Carsyn Custis 63 Abbi Battrell 63 Reagan Reese 70

NR: Makenzie Bene 61 Laney Ringhand 55 Lilly Adams 52 Lindsey Fischer 55 Marissa DeAtley 62

WB: Aubrey Vance 52 Avery Vance 56 Allegha Smith 66 Emma Braun 64

BL: Regan Grogg 48 Zoey Hupp 61

EC: August Morgan 68 Madison Frazer 63 Gretchen Boggs 63

CM: Kaden Kimple 69 Sierra Kinney 64 Lauren Edwards 67 Kaylene Gale 68