WC women lose both games at Mt. St. Joseph

CINCINNATI – Transylvania University netted three first-half goals in an eight-minute span Sunday and defeated the Wilmington College women’s soccer team 4-1 in the Mt. St. Joseph tournament.

Wilmington (0-3-0) lost both games in the tournament and will look to enter the win column when Wittenberg University comes to Townsend Field 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Both teams took just one shot in the first 22 minutes, but the Pioneers’ next shot, coming off the foot of Abby Dean, beat Fightin’ Quaker netminder Lauren Galloway in the 26th minute. Five minutes later, Emilie Yates’ strike was blocked by the Wilmington defense, but Transylvania earned a free kick and Audrey Rawls scored with a shot in the upper corner. Leading 2-0, Yates broke through the WC back line a minute later and got herself in the scoring column.

Leading 3-0 at halftime, Transylvania added a fourth goal in the first 10 minutes of the second half as Yates took a pass from Meaghan Curren.

Jenna Victor scored her first goal of the season unassisted in the 68th minute to avoid the shutout for the Quakers.

The Pioneers held a 13-7 advantage in shots including by a 7-3 margin in shots on goal. Morgan Patton earned the win for Transylvania, saving two of the three shots she faced. Galloway dipped to 0-3 with a four-save afternoon.

On Saturday, Wilmington was defeated by host Mt. St. Joseph 2-0.

The Quakers faced an early offensive onslaught from the Mt. St. Joseph as the Lions scored an early goal by Catherine Hatfield. Wilmington defended well the rest of the half and were able to head to the half down 1-0.

In the second half, MSJ proved too potent for Wilmington as Hatfield scored again.

The Quakers mounted a comeback attempt with four shots on goal in the final 30 minutes of the game. MSJ goalkeeper Madison Hart was able to preserve her clean sheet with four saves.

The Lions held a 13-6 edge in shots overall including a 7-3 mark in shots on goal. Abby Spirk, Maddie Scott and Tiffany Hayes fired the shots on goal for the Quakers.

