Massie, Blan girls run at Neu Invitational

MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie and Blanchester competed Tuesday in the Neu Invitational girls cross country race at Western Brown.

Emma Damewood of Blanchester was the top county runner, finishing 27th in 16:45. Dakota Cartner of Clinton-Massie was 34th in 17:58.

Natalie Rice of Western Brown won the race in 12:43.

In the middle school competition, Malea Beam of Massie was fourth overall in 14:52. Kendall Koch was the first Blanchester runner in 20:42.

SUMMARY

September 7, 2021

Jim Neu Invitational

@Western Brown HS

Girls High School Results

Team

Western Brown 18 Georgetown 73 New Richmond 86 North Adams 89, Winchester Eastern 100

Individuals

(1) Natalie Rice, WB, 12:43; (27) Emma Damewood, BL, 16:45; (34) Dakota Cartner, CM, 17:58; (37) Aubrey Stevens, BL, 18:28; (48) Haylie Strider, BL, 20:38

–

Girls Middle School Results

Team

New Richmond 36 Batavia 80 Goshen 94 Eastern Brown 97 Williamsburg 100 Western Brown 107 Georgetown 181 West Clermont 204

Individuals

(1) Riley Davis, NR, 13:26; (4) Malea Beam, CM, 14:52; (9) Hailey Myers, CM, 15:22; (37) Georgia Black, CM, 17:55; (58) Kendall Koch, BL, 20:42; (77) Kaci Grillot, BL, 26:16; (82) Allyson Wilson, CM, 27:50