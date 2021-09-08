Massie, Blan girls run at Neu Invitational

MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie and Blanchester competed Tuesday in the Neu Invitational girls cross country race at Western Brown.
Emma Damewood of Blanchester was the top county runner, finishing 27th in 16:45. Dakota Cartner of Clinton-Massie was 34th in 17:58.
Natalie Rice of Western Brown won the race in 12:43.
In the middle school competition, Malea Beam of Massie was fourth overall in 14:52. Kendall Koch was the first Blanchester runner in 20:42.
SUMMARY
September 7, 2021
Jim Neu Invitational
@Western Brown HS
Girls High School Results
Team
Western Brown 18 Georgetown 73 New Richmond 86 North Adams 89, Winchester Eastern 100
Individuals
(1) Natalie Rice, WB, 12:43; (27) Emma Damewood, BL, 16:45; (34) Dakota Cartner, CM, 17:58; (37) Aubrey Stevens, BL, 18:28; (48) Haylie Strider, BL, 20:38
–
Girls Middle School Results
Team
New Richmond 36 Batavia 80 Goshen 94 Eastern Brown 97 Williamsburg 100 Western Brown 107 Georgetown 181 West Clermont 204
Individuals
(1) Riley Davis, NR, 13:26; (4) Malea Beam, CM, 14:52; (9) Hailey Myers, CM, 15:22; (37) Georgia Black, CM, 17:55; (58) Kendall Koch, BL, 20:42; (77) Kaci Grillot, BL, 26:16; (82) Allyson Wilson, CM, 27:50