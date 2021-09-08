WHS boys fall in to first place tie with Goshen

NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington rallied to tie New Richmond 1-1 Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action.

The match was tied at halftime. The Lions scored first in the second half.

Nathan Wood, with assists to Javier Becerril and Trevor Billingsley, leveled the score at 1-1.

Cole Bernhardt made four saves in goal for Wilmington.

The goal allowed was just the third all season given up by WHS.

The Hurricane remains undefeated at 4-0-2 on the year, 2-0-1 in the American. Goshen also is 2-0-1 in the division.

New Richmond is 1-2-2 overall, 1-1-1 in conference play.