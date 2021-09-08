Wildcats seek first win against winless Woodward

Blanchester head coach Jon Mulvihill was not totally displeased with his squad following a 42-13 loss to Waynesville last week.

Despite going to 0-3, Mulvihill saw his team show improvement in several key areas.

”Waynesville was quite a bit different from the first two games,” said Mulvihill. “We came off the ball better, we moved the ball well, and played solid defense at times.”

The problem, as the BHS coach pointed out, was six turnovers.

“You aren’t going to win many games with six turnovers,” he said. “We have to play with the same passion this week and we have to eliminate those mistakes. We gave up some big plays on defense and that could happen again this week if we don’t fix our little mistakes on that side of the ball.”

Blanchester will host 0-3 Cincinnati Woodward 7 p.m. Friday at Barbour Memorial Field.

“Woodward is a team of large humans,” said Mulvihill. “They have some special athletes as well. We have to play disciplined, mistake free football this week.”

To Mulvihill’s point, Blanchester outgained Waynesville 316 to 301 last week and ran for nearly 200 yards (198). BHS had five fumbles, an interception and was flagged for nine penalties.

The big plays were a 75-yard touchdown pass, an 84-yard fumble return for touchdown and a 47-yard scoring run.

Bryce Sipple ran for 101 yards and passed for another 78. Sebastian Smith had 70 yards rushing. Michael Mulvihill completed one pass, a 40-yard touchdown to Carson Curless.

The Wildcats have played a tough schedule through three weeks. At Paint Valley is not an easy task. Both North Union and Waynesville are unbeaten.

”Our schedule has been front loaded for years, this year is no different,” said Mulvihill. “I believe that we need tough games before league if we want to be successful in the playoffs. Going forward this season, we have to win the majority of our games in order to have a chance at the playoffs. Based on scores, East Clinton, Bethel-Tate, Fayetteville and Williamsburg are all having good years so far. This season will not be a cake walk, but we hope to get on the right side of things this week.”

The Blanchester offensive line fires off the ball during last week’s game against Waynesville. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB3_blSnap0903ag-1.jpg The Blanchester offensive line fires off the ball during last week’s game against Waynesville. April Garrett | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports