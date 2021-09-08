Wilmington ends Clinton-Massie win streak

WILMINGTON — After suffering a loss to Goshen on Tuesday, Wilmington defeated a red-hot Clinton-Massie team 3-2 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division tennis action on the WHS courts.

The wins puts the Hurricane at 5-5 on the year. WHS, the ninth-ranked Div. I team in the Dayton area, will play at Miamisburg Thursday. The Vikings are ranked No. 8.

Clinton-Massie is now 2-3 in the American Division and 5-6 overall. The loss ends a four-match win streak for the Falcons.

Wilmington Claire Burns at first singles and Chandni Sharma at third singles improved to 6-0 in SBAAC matches. Jenna Taylor is 5-1.

Massie’s wins came in the two doubles matches with Mikayla Wonderly and Vanessa Asher a 6-1, 6-0 winner. Brylie Green and Noel Gasaway also won their doubles match.

SUMMARY

September 8, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 3 Clinton-Massie 2

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Addison Swope 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Elle Dunham 6-3, 6-3

3: Chandni Sharma def Lilly Lagsdon 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Avni Patel were def by Mikayla Wonderly, Vanessa Asher 1-6, 0-6

2: Layna Holmes, Reagan Henry were def by Brylie Green, Noel Gasaway 3-6, 3-6