Trovillo tops BHS list as tennis team blanks CNE

BLANCHESTER — With a convincing 5-0 win, the Blanchester girls tennis team moved a step closer to another SBAAC National Division crown.

The Ladycats blanked Clermont Northeastern Wednesday afternoon on the BHS courts.

“I’m proud of the team for picking up such an emphatic win,” BHS head coach Matt Sexton said. “When Grace (Irwin) got hurt, I’m sure there were some people wondering how we would do without her. I think this shows these seven girls have passed that test with flying colors. We have not only the best team we’ve had, but the deepest as well.”

Annie Trovillo, playing second singles for Blanchester, moved past Lindsey Martin Pittman in to first place on the all-time wins list with 59.

“She’s a kid that has always had the tools to be successful but didn’t always believe she was good enough,” Sexton said. “I hope she is really starting to believe in herself now. She’s the best doubles player I’ve ever coached, and she’s a darn good singles player too. She’s also an amazing kid that is going to go on and do great things. I’m so happy for her. She has worked so hard and deserves all the success that comes her way.”

Maddy Coyle had 53 career wins. Coyle is 10-1 at first singles, including a perfect 6-0 league record.

“Maddy continues to just pick up the biggest wins and do so in a convincing manner,” Sexton said. “She’s so rock-solid. I’ve never coached a first singles player like her. She is so steady and mentally tough. It’s so impressive.”

Also unbeaten in league play for Blan is Rianna Mueller, Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin, Leah Boegeman, Carolyn Bockhorst and Grace Irwin.

SUMMARY

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

at Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, Clermont NE 0

Records: Blanchester 10-2 overall, 6-0 SBC-National; CNE 6-4 overall, 6-2 SBC-National

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle d. Mackenzie Turner 6-3, 6-0

2: Annie Trovillo d. Madison Turner 6-2, 6-2

3: Rianna Mueller d. Cici Stringer 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin d. Zoe Moore, Shelby Ruehl 6-4, 6-4

2: Leah Boegeman, Carolyn Bockhorst d. Mackenzie Reynolds, Kaley Arnold 6-0, 6-0