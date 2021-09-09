Conley, DeBoard led Hurricane over Wildcats

WILMINGTON — With two sub-40 scores, Wilmington defeated Blanchester 155 to 210 Thursday in non-league golf at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Bryce Bandow had a personal best 43 for the Wildcats.

WHS senior Braydon Conley was medalist on the day with a 1-over par 36. Corrick DeBoard had a 38 for the Hurricane.

SUMMARY

September 9, 2021

@Elks 797 Golf Course

Par 35, Yards 2,723

Wilmington 155 Blanchester 210

BHS: Andrew Osborn 52, Bryce Bandow 43 (PR) Regan Grogg 57, Zoey Hupp 58

WHS: Braydon Conley 36 Tom Halloran 40 Dylan Cole 41 Brandon Black 44 Corrick DeBoard 38 Devon Snyder 41