Massie tops East Clinton at Snow Hill

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Led by Owen Goodwin, Clinton-Massie defeated East Clinton 176 to 207 Thursday in non-league boys golf action at Snow Hill Golf Course.

Playing the front nine, Goodwin had a 40 to earn medalist honors. Andy Steed had 41 for the Falcons.

Nathan Ellis led East Clinton with a 41.

SUMMARY

September 9, 2021

@Snow Hill Country Club

Clinton-Massie 176 East Clinton 207

CM: Andy Steed 41, Ethan Johnson 46 Owen Goodwin 40 Logan Miller 49 Cam Morgan 51 Connor Stulz 50

EC: Nathan Ellis 41 Dakota Collom 55 Mitchell Ellis 55 Aiden Walker 56 Austin Kmatz 56