Week 4 Final: Clinton-Massie 17 DeSales 7

COLUMBUS — Using stifling ball control, Clinton-Massie spoiled homecoming for defending Division III state runner-up Columbus St. Francis DeSales, downing the Stallions 17-7.

“This is a signature win for our program,” said CM head coach Dan McSurley said. “It was a great defensive effort by everybody. It was old-fashioned Clinton-Massie football where if they don’t have the football, they can’t score.”

Massie held decided advantages in offensive plays (52-33), total yards (298-151) and time of possession (26:42-19:16).

DeSales (1-3) only reached the red zone three times, missing a 30-yard field goal attempt on its first drive of the game, scoring a touchdown to tie the game at 7 just before halftime, and turning the ball over on downs at the Massie 19 with 6:02 left in the game.

The Falcons (2-1) would run out the clock after that.

The Stallions had just two other second-half drives, both three-and-outs.

Massie’s two other second-half drives ended in scores. Ean McGuinness broke the 7-all deadlock with a 20-yard field goal on Massie’s first drive of the second half. Its other drive lasted nearly eight-and-a-half minutes and ended on a Kody Zantene QB sneak and 17-7 advantage.

“Ean McGuinness, a sophomore who has never played football in his life, came out and made a clutch field goal,” McSurley said. “That was big for us. I think it broke their heart a little bit.”

Zantene also reached paydirt on Massie’s second drive of the evening. The 16-play, 7:53 drive ended when Zantene dropped back to pass and scrambled 10 yards for six points.

“When you got some guys up front and explosive backs and our quarterback, we have a nice little unit,” McSurley said.

Massie returns to action Sept. 17 at Division II Harrison.

SUMMARY

September 10, 2021

@DeSales High School

Clinton-Massie 17, DeSales 7

CM^0^7^3^3^^17

D^0^7^0^0^^7

First Quarter

No Scoring.

Second Quarter

CM – Zantene 10 run (McGuinness kick), 11:52.

SFD – Shulaw 1 run (Diaz kick), 1:58.

Third Quarter

CM – McGuinness 20 FG, 6:55.

Fourth Quarter

CM – Zantene 1 run (McGuinness kick), 8:29.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Clinton-Massie Van Hoose 19-118, Trampler 16-95, Zantene 7-30, Frank 8-24. Total 50-267. DeSales Caruso 13-53, Hobgood 7-26, Shulaw 1-1, Harmon 2-0, Total 23-80.

PASSING – Clinton-Massie Zantene 2-2 31, DeSales, Hobgood 8-10 71.

RECEIVING – Clinton-Massie Conley 1-20, Frank 1-11. DeSales Gantz 3-35, Nicely 3-29, Armistead 1-8, Pekarcik 1-(-1).

By Shawn Robinson

