ROB boys, CMMS girls both third at LM cross country

MORROW — The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror boys team and the Clinton-Massie Middle School girls team both finished third Saturday at the Little Miami Invitational cross country meets.

Loveland won both meets.

Cooper Short led the young Hurricane by finishing seventh in 12:29.4.

Malea Beam was the top girls runner for CMMS, placing eighth in 13:25.8.

SUMMARY

September 11, 2021

Little Miami Invitational

Junior Hih School Boys Results

Teams

Loveland 18 Little Miami 54 Wilmington 86 Reading 109 Deer Park 124 Milford Christian 162

Individuals

(1) Ronan Wolfer, Loveland, 11:11.4; (7) Cooper Short, WIL 12:29.4; (15) Bryson Geyer, CM, 13:00 PR; (19) Sam Burt, WIL, 13:01.2 SB; (24) Jacob Vance, WIL, 13:45.2; (26) Jonny Gunn, CM, 13:46.1 PR; (29) Colton Anderson, WIL, 13:51.4; (32) Trent Bennett, CM, 14:07 PR; (34) Mack Hensley, CM, 14:08 PR; (68) Maxwell McDermott, WIL 18:01

–

Junior High School Girls Results

Teams

Loveland 15 Little Miami 65 Clinton-Massie 87 Reading 90

Individuals

(1) Parker Mentzer, Loveland, 12:53.9; (8) Malea Beam, CM, 13:25.8 PR; (10) Hailey Myers, CM, 13:32 PR; (35) Georgia Black, CM, 16:43.4; (51) Shelby Robinson, CM, 19:36.1; (53) Alyssa Shockley, CM, 19:59.5 PR; (54) Avah Myburgh, WIL, 20:28.4 PR; (58) Allyson Wilson, CM, 22:11.7