EC, Blan junior high teams run at Hawkins Inv.

GEORGETOWN — The East Clinton junior high school boys cross country team was seventh Saturday at the Vern Hawkins Invitational.

Neither of the girls teams from Blanchester or East Clinton had complete teams. Cheryl Howe was the top runner for the Blan girls while Jordyn Hacker led the EC girls.

On the boys side, Landon Kaun was the first Astro to cross the line. Carson Wyss of Blanchester was the overall top runner by finishing 20th overall.

SUMMARY

September 11, 2021

Vern Hawkins Invitational

@Georgetown High School

Junior High Boys Results

Teams

New Richmond 44 Miami Valley Christian 55 Bethel-Tate 105 Hillsboro 112 Georgetown 120 Goshen 121 East Clinton 133

Individuals

(1) Brayden Dill, WB, 12:05.7; (20) Carson Wyss, BLA, 14:59.57; (26) Landon Kaun, EC, 15:40.71; (27) Dru Simmons, EC, 15:42.23; (38) Jackson Seabaugh, EC, 16:24.79; (40) Zimri Mahanes, EC, 16:34.05; (51) Gabe Stewart, EC, 17:37.01

–

Junior High Girls Results

Teams

New Richmond 53 Goshen 64 Hillsboro 86 Georgetown 101 Williamsburg 104 Bethel-Tate 131 Western Brown 133

Individuals

(1) Riley Davis, NR, 13:31.25; (36) Cheryl Howe, BLA, 17:48.76; (39) Addison Lewis (BLA) 18:42.62; (41) Jordyn Hacker, EC, 18:45.84; (63) Kaci Grillot, BLA, 25:47.77