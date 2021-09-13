East Clinton, Blan runners at Hawkins Invitational

GEORGETOWN — East Clinton and Blanchester varsity cross country teams competed Saturday here at the Vern Hawkins Invitational.

Molly Seabaugh of EC was 10th in the girls race, 25:12.26, which was the top finish among all county runners. Aubrey Stevens was 20th and the top runner for Blanchester.

On the boys side, East Clinton was fifth while Blanchester was seventh.

Justin Arnold was 17th in 19:53.09 for East Clinton while Jeffrey Andrew Wyss was the top BHS runner, placing 25th in 20:29.88.

SUMMARY

September 11, 2021

Vern Hawkins Invitational

@Georgetown High School

Girls High School Results

Teams

Georgetown 20 Hillsboro 38

Individuals

(1) Savannah Faught, Geo, 20:49.04; (10) Molly Seabaugh, EC, 25:12.26; (20) Aubrey Stevens, BLA, 29:41.89; (23) Addison Allen, BLA, 30:32.34

–

Boys High School Results

Teams

Clermont NE 38 Miami Valley Christian 51 Georgetown 73 Goshen 88 East Clinton 139 Hillsboro 170 Blanchester 174 Felicity 204

Individuals

(1) Summit Northrup, CNE, 16:25.56; (17) Justin Arnold, EC, 19:53.09; (19) Zachary Vest, EC, 20:07.96; (25) Jeffrey Andrew Wyss, BLA, 20:29.88; 933) Jacob George, EC, 22:45.01; (36) Nainoa Tangonan, BLA, 22:51.58; 938) Hayden Beiting, EC, 22:55.29; (48) Nikoas Gates, EC, 24:37.75; (52) Michael Horn, EC, 25:37.36; (58) Joe Mills, BLA, 27:10.09; (59) William Knapp, BLA, 27:16.8; (61) Elyon Hackmann, EC, 28:01.47