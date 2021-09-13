Ladycats score 3-1 win over Blue Jays

RIPLEY — The Blanchester girls soccer team scored a 3-1 win Saturday over Ripley in a non-league road match.

Blanchester improves to 3-3 with the win.

Rylan Coyle scored unassisted to put the Ladycats on the board, 1-0. Morgan Coyle then took a cross from Sam Naylor to make it 2-0. Following a Blue Jays goal, Jaida Jones scored with 10 seconds left in the match. Macey Waldron was credited with an assist.

Torie Potts had 10 saves for Blanchester.

Coach Kristina White said the Ladycats back line did a fantastic job of shutting down the Blue Jays and stopping their through balls to decrease the fast breaks and shots on goal.