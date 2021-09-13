No. 4 Beavercreek stops Wilmington tennis 4-1

BEAVERCREEK — Fourth-ranked Beavercreek defeated Wilmington 4-1 Monday in a non-league tennis match.
“They have solid players on every court,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.
Claire Burns, a 6-1, 6-1 winner at first singles, posted the only victory of the night for the Hurricane.
SUMMARY
September 13, 2021
@Beavercreek High School
Beavercreek 4 Wilmington 1
Singles
1: Claire Burns def Kena Ruggles 6-1, 6-1
2: Jenna Taylor was def by Victoria Conteras 2-6, 4-6
3: Chandni Sharma was def by Kensi Lutz 0-6, 2-6
Doubles
1: Avni Patel, Rory Housh were def by Jacqui Cornell, Olivia Ling 0-6, 1-6
2: Layna Holmes, Reagan Henry were def by Mikhaela Jones, Abby Haun 0-6, 2-6