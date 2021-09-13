No. 4 Beavercreek stops Wilmington tennis 4-1

BEAVERCREEK — Fourth-ranked Beavercreek defeated Wilmington 4-1 Monday in a non-league tennis match.

“They have solid players on every court,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

Claire Burns, a 6-1, 6-1 winner at first singles, posted the only victory of the night for the Hurricane.

SUMMARY

September 13, 2021

@Beavercreek High School

Beavercreek 4 Wilmington 1

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Kena Ruggles 6-1, 6-1

2: Jenna Taylor was def by Victoria Conteras 2-6, 4-6

3: Chandni Sharma was def by Kensi Lutz 0-6, 2-6

Doubles

1: Avni Patel, Rory Housh were def by Jacqui Cornell, Olivia Ling 0-6, 1-6

2: Layna Holmes, Reagan Henry were def by Mikhaela Jones, Abby Haun 0-6, 2-6