Burton aces Elks No. 9

Jim Burton recorded his first hole-in-one Monday at the Elks 797 Golf Club. Burton’s ace came on the 159-yard par 3 No. 9 hole. He used a 6-iron. Burton’s playing partners on the day were, from left to right, Don Clagett, Burton, Mark Baughman and John Burton, Jim’s son.
