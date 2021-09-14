7-under 29 wins senior outing at Elks

The team of Bob Vanzant, Bruce Barrett, Dave Miller and Gary Schrader had a 7-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners eagled No. 7 and birdied Nos. 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8.

The rest of the field:

29: Doggie Anderson, Gerry Schultz, Rocky Long, Jim Luck.

29: Jack Carson, Don Sicurella, John Faul.

30: Dave Doyle, Cliff Doyle, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner.

31: Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Jeff Watkins, Kevin Myelock.

31: Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, Rusty Smethwick, Carl Wright.

32: Gary Newbry, French Hatfield, Jim Doak, Pete Fentress.