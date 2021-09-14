Lilly best in field: Middleton caps SBAAC season with 70

GOSHEN — With a workmanlike 70, Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton finished her dominant SBAAC girls golf season Tuesday at the SBAAC girls golf closing event.

Playing at Eagles Nest Golf Course, Middleton completed the season with a 251 total, covering two 18-hole events and three 9-hole rounds.

The nearest golfer to Middleton this season was Goshen’s Julia Allgeyer who had a 334 total.

Middleton was the league player of the year in 2020 but shot an 81 in the final 18-hole event.

Goshen was the overall team champion for the tournament as well as the season.

Wilmington was second in the tournament and the season.

Katie Murphy, who had 108 in the tournament, finished as a second team all-league performer.

Regan Grogg of Blanchester had a 111 tournament total. Madison Frazer of East Clinton 116. Kaden Kimple of Clinton-Massie had a 124.

SUMMARY

September 14, 2021

SBAAC Girls Golf

Season Ending Tournament

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

Teams

Goshen 408 Wilmington 422 Western Brown 437 New Richmond 477 East Clinton 504, Clinton-Massie 512 Blanchester 514

Individuals

GOS: Makenna Smallwood 114 Julia Allgeyer 92 Skylar Reeves 103 Julia Matthewson 107 Maddy Douglas 106 Mia Tudor 129 Jackie Ellerman 110

WIL: Lilly Middleton 70 Katie Murphy 108 Abbi Battrell 116 Reagan Reese 128

WB: Aubrey Vance 103 Avery Vance 113 Emma Braun 109 Cassidy Armstrong 112 Oliva Fisher 131 Jozy Lucas 131

NR: Laney Ringhand 108 Lindsey Fischer 111 Marissa DeAtley 116

EC: August Morgan 132 Madison Frazer 116 Kamille Helsel 123 Gretchen Boggs 133

CM: Kaden Kimple 124, Sierra Kinney 129 Lauren Edwards 126 Kaylene Gale 133

BLA: Regan Grogg 111, Zoey Hupp 119

