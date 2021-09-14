WHS tops WB, moves back in to tie with Goshen

MT. ORAB — With Batavia’s win over Goshen Tuesday, the Wilmington High School tennis team is back in control of its own destiny in the SBAAC American Division.

The Hurricane defeated Western Brown 4-1 Tuesday in league play while Batavia edged Goshen 3-2.

Wilmington goes to 5-1 in the American Division and 5-7 overall.

Goshen is 6-1 in the division and 9-2 overall.

Western Brown drops to 4-7, 1-5.

The match of the day for the Hurricane came at second doubles where Layna Holmes and Reagan Henry were 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 winners.

“Layna and Reagan played a great match,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “Layna showed incredible focus and determination in pressure packed moments. Reagan made some key adjustments in the second set and came up big with some impressive winners in the tiebreaker. A win like that for freshmen on the road is a very good sign for their tennis future.”

SUMMARY

September 14, 2021

@Western Brown High School

Wilmington 4 Western Brown 1

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Shelby Kittler 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Emily Young 6-0, 6-0

3: Wilmington won by forfeit

Doubles

1: Chandni Sharma, Avni Pael were def by Brooklyn Miller, Cassidy Luttrell 4-6, 2-6

2: Layna Holmes, Reagan Henry def Kenzie Houbottle, Haylee Steele 5-7, 6-4, 10-5