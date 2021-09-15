Bulldogs take bite out of Falcons in 3 sets

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Batavia picked up a 25-18, 25-18, 25-13 win over Clinton-Massie Tuesday in SBAAC American Division volleyball at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Falcons are 2-6 overall, 0-3 in the division. Batavia is now 7-4 overall, 2-2 in league play.

Breckin Harner led CM with six kills while Alaina Bayless had five. Kinsey Beam and Natalee Hillman finished with four each. Hillman was the pacesetter with 13 assists.

Holly Young led with 16 digs while Hillman had 15, Beam 14 and Olivia Ward 11. Mackenzie Peters totaled a team-best five blocks. Laila Davis chipped in with three blocks.