Week 5 Preview: Minford at East Clinton

Coming off its first loss of the season, East Clinton gets an extra day to prepare, or stew depending on your point of view, before taking the field 7 p.m. Saturday at home against Minford.

“Minford is big and physical,” EC head coach Steven Olds said. “Both the quarterback and running back are good football players. Defensively they are running a 4-4. We need to sustain our blocks and utilize our speed if we went to be successful.”

Minford defeated East Clinton 28-21 in 2019.

The Falcons are 2-1 this season with two games cancelled, one against Rock Hill and another against Washington Senior.

Minford has wins over Chesapeake 33-0 and Wellston 27-18 with a loss to unbeaten Piketon 28-6.

East Clinton lost last week to McClain 34-13.

“We didn’t respond very well to the adversity in the McClain game and that is probably an understatement,” Olds said. “We got frustrated at things we cannot control and it affected the play on the field. We will learn from it. The boys understand that one game does not define their character or their season. These are good young men who know they have to be better. And we are looking forward to getting back on the field this Saturday to get the taste of last week out of our mouth.”

Olds said East Clinton had chances against the Tigers but were unable to cash in. Dropped passes, missed tackles and penalties all contributed to the defeat.

“We know we can play better than that and the boys are eager to get back out there and show it,” the coach said.

With a congratulations from head coach Steven Olds, East Clinton’s Jared Smith (11) gets a tape job from an athletic trainer during last week’s game with McClain https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB4_ecJSmith0910mel-1.jpg With a congratulations from head coach Steven Olds, East Clinton’s Jared Smith (11) gets a tape job from an athletic trainer during last week’s game with McClain Melony Arnold | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

